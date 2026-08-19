The Feds Allow How Much New Hunting Land in Utah?!

Expanding Hunting and Fishing Access in Utah

Utah hunters could eventually have more room to spread out under a new federal push to expand hunting and fishing access on public lands. The Department of the Interior is opening a staggering 90 million new acres in Utah for fishing and hunting.

Federal Guidelines for Public Lands

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum issued an order directing federal land managers to treat hunting and fishing as generally allowed unless there is a legitimate legal, safety or conservation reason to restrict them. Agencies have been told to identify unnecessary barriers and look for additional areas where access can be expanded.

The Significance of Federal Land Ownership

That could be particularly significant in Utah, where the federal government is by far the state’s largest landowner. A 2025 analysis from the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute found the federal government owns about 35 million acres, or 64.4% of Utah, the second-highest percentage in the country. The Bureau of Land Management alone oversees nearly 22.8 million acres, roughly 42% of the state.

Benefits for Hunters: More Opportunities

For hunters, additional access could mean more places to pursue deer, elk, upland game and other species where hunting is compatible with existing laws and wildlife-management plans.

Reducing Crowding in Popular Hunting Units

It could also help spread hunters across a larger area. Utah’s popular hunting units can become crowded, particularly during general-season hunts. Opening currently restricted federal acreage would not increase the number of animals or hunting permits by itself, but providing additional usable territory could give hunters more options and reduce pressure in some heavily traveled areas.

Understand the Limitations of New Access

There are important limitations. The order does not suddenly make every federal acre huntable. National parks and lands closed because of federal law, public safety, sensitive habitat or other legal requirements can remain off-limits. State seasons, licenses, permits and bag limits also continue to apply.

Potential Impact of Expanded Territory

Still, in a state where nearly two-thirds of the land is federally owned, even a relatively small expansion of hunting access could translate into a significant amount of new territory for Utah sportsmen.