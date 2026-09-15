Here’s What Utah Found In The Election Audit

Utah Election Audit Finds No Significant Fraud Ahead of 2026 General Election

A new Utah legislative audit found some election-administration mistakes that need to be corrected, but auditors again reported finding no significant voter fraud in the state’s election system.

Audit Findings: Praise and Recommendations for Improvement

The report, presented to lawmakers this week, reviewed election procedures and follow-up work in Utah, Wasatch and San Juan counties. Auditors praised the Utah lieutenant governor’s office for improvements while recommending stronger oversight of county clerks.

“We repeat what we have said in the past, that we did not observe significant fraud in Utah’s election system.”

Addressing Duplicate Ballots: Lessons from Wasatch County

The audit did identify several problems. In Wasatch County, one voter’s ballot was counted twice after the person voted in person and a previously submitted mail ballot was later processed. The county clerk said separate voting systems created a timing lag and that the county’s reconciliation process eventually identified the duplicate. Auditors recommended additional safeguards to reduce the chance of another double vote.

Verifying Voter Citizenship: Progress and Challenges

The report also revisited Utah’s effort to verify citizenship on voter rolls. Earlier this year, state officials found 27 confirmed noncitizens among more than 2 million registered voters, along with 25 people believed likely to be noncitizens. Since then, roughly 1,500 voters whose status was initially uncertain have provided proof of citizenship, about 100 have been removed from the rolls, and approximately 3,400 remain unverified and are limited to voting in federal elections.

Election Officials' Confidence: Utah's System on the Rise

“Elections in Utah have never been better.” -Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson

The findings arrive less than two months before Utah’s Nov. 3 general election, when Southern Utah voters will decide several significant races.

In Washington County, voters will see contests for County Commission Seats A and B, along with races for county attorney, clerk/auditor, sheriff and local school board seats. The county is also divided among Utah House Districts 72, 73, 74 and 75, while Washington and Iron counties are both part of Utah’s 3rd Congressional District.

Legislative Candidates: Meet Your Choices in Washington County

Among the Washington County legislative races, District 72 features Republican Joseph Elison, Democrat Eva Weldon and Constitution Party candidate April Pinkston. District 73 pits Republican Colin Jack against Democrat Glenn Webb, while District 74 features Republican Neil Walter and Democrat Jeffrey Lipe.

Listen Here: Washington County Commissioner Adam Snow Chats About Recent Shakeup in the Fair Leadership

Washington County’s election office lists the general election for Tuesday, Nov. 3, with voter registration deadlines falling in late October.

Conclusion: A Focus on Election Procedures as Races Approach

The audit’s central conclusion is likely to receive attention as those races approach: election officials found areas where procedures can improve, but auditors again said they did not find evidence of widespread or significant fraud in Utah elections.