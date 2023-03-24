Finally! Construction Beginning on Exit 11 In Washington City

It seems like it was announced ages ago, and the preparations have been going on nearly that long, but the Utah Department of Transportation is officially beginning construction on what will become Exit 11/Main Street Washington next week.

As early as Monday UDOT will begin construction on I-15 between Green Spring Drive (Exit 10) and Washington Parkway (Exit 13) in Washington.

Improvements will include:

Widening I-15 to include an additional travel lane in each direction

Constructing a new interchange at Main Street (new Exit 11)

Implementing intersection improvements at Buena Vista Boulevard and Main Street

UDOT says the project will improve safety and mobility throughout Washington County by providing additional connections from I-15 to the rapidly growing northeast areas of Washington and the downtown area.

Drivers should expect additional traffic impacts and delays throughout construction, including lane closures on I-15, detours and a nine-month closure of Main Street at I-15. To stay informed throughout construction, sign up for email updates at udotinput.utah.gov/i15washington or by emailing a project representative at i15washington@utah.gov.

Construction will continue through summer 2024. Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

The most recent freeway exits or interchanges in the St. George area include the Dixie Drive addition, Exit 13 (Washington Parkway) in Washington City and a major renovation or makeover of Exit 16 to Hurricane.

The population in Washington County was at 13,669 in 1970, 26,065 in 1980, 48,560 in 1990, 91,206 in 2000, 138,397 in 2010 and the most recent numbers have the county at just over 200,000 residents (that's roughly 15 times the number of people in the county now than there were in 1970).