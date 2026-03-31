There’s a fascinating trend popping up in the running world—and it’s got a strong Utah connection. A recent piece from Outside Run highlights how some of America’s top distance runners, including Conner Mantz and Clayton Young, openly credit their religious faith as a key part of their success.

THIN AIR = BETTER RUNNING CONDITIONS?

So what’s going on here? Are religious runners actually faster—or is something deeper at play? Maybe it's the dry mountain air. But you'd think the higher elevation would make it harder to breathe & stay oxygenated.

PART OF A BIGGER MISSION

According to the report, it’s less about religion itself and more about what faith provides: purpose, discipline, and mental resilience. Many elite runners describe their belief system as a stabilizing force, helping them stay grounded during the physical and emotional grind of training. Instead of being overwhelmed by pressure, they reframe competition as part of a bigger mission, which can reduce anxiety and improve performance.

SCIENCE BACKS IT UP

There’s also science backing this up. Research into prayer and belief shows it can actually change how the brain functions under stress. Studies cited by Outside Online suggest that prayer and strong belief can help athletes reach a “flow state” more easily—the mental zone where everything clicks. That state is associated with reduced stress and improved focus, both critical for endurance sports like marathons.

HABITS MIRRORED IN GOOD HEALTH

For Utahns, this hits especially close to home. The state has a strong religious culture, particularly within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and also happens to produce some of the country’s best distance runners. The lifestyle often associated with that culture—clean living, consistency, and community support—mirrors many of the habits elite athletes need to succeed.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

Bottom line: it’s not that faith magically makes someone faster. But when belief fuels discipline, mental toughness, and a sense of purpose, it can absolutely give runners an edge when the race gets hard.