Former GOP Congressman In Utah On Climate Change Solution Push

(St. George, UT) -- Former Republican Congressman Bob Inglis of South Carolina says he has changed his outlook on climate change and is in southern Utah this week to talk about it. Inglis had denied climate change was real when he was in office until 2011, but says talking with his children and doing research convinced him it is real, it is a threat, and Republicans need to get involved in the solution. He spoke last night at Utah Tech University and will tonight be at Southern Utah University.