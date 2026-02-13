Utah Tech Men’s Basketball Hangs on for Thrilling Win over UVU

The Utah Tech Trailblazers continued their strong run this week, earning an exciting 81-77 Western Athletic Conference win over the Utah Valley Wolverines on Thursday night at Burns Arena in St. George. Utah Tech jumped out to a commanding lead before halftime and held off a fierce second-half rally from Utah Valley to secure their fifth straight victory, improving to 15-11 overall and 8-4 in WAC play.

Senior Chance Trujillo led the Blazers in scoring with 14 points in the win, while Utah Valley’s Jackson Holcombe poured in 20 points in a strong performance for the Wolverines. Utah Tech’s balanced attack and clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch helped them withstand the Wolverines’ late charge and finish strong in front of a lively home crowd.

The Trailblazers now sit tied for second place in the highly competitive WAC standings, just one game behind conference leader Cal Baptist, setting up a potentially pivotal matchup this weekend. On Saturday night, Utah Tech returns to Burns Arena to host the Cal Baptist Lancers, who currently lead the WAC and bring explosive scoring into this conference showdown.

Fans looking for fast-paced college basketball won’t want to miss this one. With both teams battling for position in the WAC and postseason seeding on the line, the Saturday contest promises intensity, energy, and a great atmosphere. Come out Saturday and WEAR RED for the RED OUT! Support the Trailblazers and cheer loud as they aim to keep their momentum rolling and pick up another important WAC victory on their home floor.