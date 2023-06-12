Due to Congressman Chris Stewart's declared resignation, effective Sept. 15, 2023, Governor Cox has called for the primary and general elections in Utah to be postponed, to give time for the respective political parties in Utah to hold special elections, with the purpose of sending candidates to the primary.

This is in accordance with Utah law, which also prescribes each party to send one candidate to the primary. Also in the primary will be any candidate that has collected enough signatures, in accordance with the 2014 SB54 law.

The Utah Republican Party will be holding its special election on June 24 at Delta High School in Delta, Utah. The credentialing will begin at 1 p.m., and the meeting will start at 3 p.m., after the meeting of the State Central Committee.

All Republican State Delegates who reside in Congressional District 2 are requested to attend. At this meeting, the Delegates will hear from each of the candidates, and select one candidate to be presented to the Governor's office.

The Washington County Republican Party is going to host a meet and greet and debate the evening of June 22, 2023 at Dixie Tech in St. George, at 6 p.m. with all of the Republican candidates.

This meeting is specifically for Republican State Delegates, both from Washington County and surrounding counties from Congressional District 2, though as always, the public is welcome to attend. The meeting will also be live streamed on the Washington County Republican Party Facebook page.

The Governor has requested the primary elections to be held on Sept. 5. The general election will be held on Nov. 21. A special legislative session will be held on June 14 to ratify this request.