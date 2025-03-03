Four people were sent to St. George Regional Hospital after they were ejected from a motor home on I-15 during a rollover crash.

A statement from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue said the accident occurred near mile marker 28 on the northbound side of the freeway.

The statement said, “Shortly before 3:00 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on I-15 northbound near mile marker 28. Initial reports indicated that a motor home had crashed, ejecting four occupants. Due to the severity of the incident and the number of patients, two LifeFlight helicopters were requested. Paramedics on scene stabilized the patients before transporting them to St. George Regional Hospital. One patient was airlifted by LifeFlight, while the remaining three were transported by ground units M41, M42, and M46.”

Two people were reportedly airlifted to the hospital with the two other passengers being transported by ambulance.

The current conditions of the patients are not known at this time, but the two patients who were airlifted are believed to be in critical condition.

The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed the motor home was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

One of the rear tires blew out while traveling down I-15 causing the vehicle to roll into the center median and ejecting four passengers from the vehicle.

Later updates from authorities confirmed the two airlifted patients as female, but there still isn’t any information on the two patients transported by ambulance. We’ll provide more updates should any developments occur.

Please remember to wear a seatbelt when traveling in a vehicle regardless of speed, make, or model. Stay safe out there.