Four-Vehicle Crash Blocks Part of St. George Blvd

(St. George, UT) -- An investigation is underway after a four-vehicle crash in St. George last night. Authorities say it happened just before six p.m. at St. George Boulevard and 1000 East. St. George Police Department says preliminary reports indicate one driver, said to be a 16-year-old girl was trying to make a left turn from the Blvd onto 1000 East and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Her car slammed into another vehicle, sending that vehicle into a pickup truck, with the first car crashing into an SUV St. George Police officer Tiffany Mitchell said no one was seriously injured, nor was anyone transported to the hospital. The 16-year-old was cited in the crash.

