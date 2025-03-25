Authorities in Washington County are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning in Washington City.

A press release from the Washington City Police Department detailed the murder including the suspects involved in the crime.

The statement said, “The Washington City Police Department is actively investigating the homicide of a 47-year-old female that occurred at 1209 N Bello Aly in Washington City on March 23, 2025. The victim, who had traveled to Washington City from California, was stabbed multiple times in the upper body. She was found in a vacation rental home in Washington City, where she had been staying for just three days before the incident.”

Investigators have identified two individuals believed to be connected to the case. The victim reportedly knew the individuals and they’re not believed to be considered dangerous. Authorities are still searching for the two people of interest, but their identities haven’t been confirmed.

The statement said, “On the evening of March 23, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Utah State Crime Lab arrived to support evidence collection and scene processing. Investigators recovered evidence related to the crime, and the Office of the Medical Examiner took custody of the victim’s body. The victim has been transported to the crime lab for an autopsy, which is now underway. Washington City investigators are assisting with this process.”

The victim’s family has been notified of the homicide, and officers are offering their heartfelt condolences during this time of grieving.

The police are expected to provide another update very soon with additional details. Stay tuned to KDXU for an update on this homicide in Washington City.