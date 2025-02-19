When it comes to traffic accidents, many drivers point their accusatory fingers toward drunk drivers for their reckless behavior on the road; However, the far more common form of this kind of reckless driving can come from just looking at your phone.

I know you’ve heard this story before. Distracted driving is something far more terrifying than drunk driving for many as it can easily happen to anyone. For instance, if you don’t drink, you won’t be drunk while driving, but if you simply look away from the wheel to look at your phone or grab something from the back seat, then you’re risking your life.

Officers from the St. George Police Department have been warning drivers of this type of behavior for years, and they’ve done so through their Traffic Tuesday series of videos on social media.

On the Feb. 18 edition of Traffic Tuesday, Sgt. Brian Groves said the risk outweighs the rewards when checking your phone while behind the wheel.

Groves said, “We’re seeing a lot of distracted driving in the city that causes crashes. You can imagine the consequences if you have your phone, you’re checking that text message and you accidentally run into someone or run them over or seriously injure someone or kill them, you’re going to have to live with that for the rest of your life saying that Instagram post was more important than your responsibility to drive.”

One of the most common forms of traffic accidents in Southern Utah is driving too close behind another vehicle leading to a rear-end collision. Distracted driving can easily lead to these types of accidents.

If you like to only focus on monetary value, think of this way. You don’t want to be pulled over by police for distracted driving. If you’re caught driving with your phone in hand, you can easily see a fine of over $500.

Please stay off your phone and focus on the road. It isn’t just for your safety; it’s for everyone else too.