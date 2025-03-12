Fugitive Killed in Southern Utah Crash Following Deputy Pursuit

A wanted fugitive riding a motorcycle was killed in Santa Clara Sunday afternoon after he collided with black minivan at the intersection of 1400 W and Sunset Boulevard.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office detailed the pursuit and the crash that followed in a social media post.

The WCSO said, “On 03/09/2025 at approximately 3:26 p.m. the United States Marshal Service led Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (VFAST,) was attempting to locate a fugitive, 41-year-old Boyd Paul Brooke. A Washington County Deputy working on the VFAST team received information Brooke was seen riding a motorcycle Eastbound on Sunset Dr near Dixie Dr. The deputy responded to the area from Santa Clara and gained visual on Brooke at approximately 3:27 p.m.”

Brooke noticed the deputy’s vehicle and began to increase his speed while ignoring oncoming traffic. The fugitive proceeded through east Sunset Boulevard and onto northbound Westridge Drive. The situation continued onto another street where Brook drove into oncoming traffic.

The WCSO said, “As the Deputy began to pursue Brooke up Westridge Dr, Brooke glanced back and looked at the Deputy with his lights and siren fully activated, showing he knew he was being pursued, and continued to flee. Brooke continued from Westridge to 1400 W where he drove into the oncoming lanes of traffic to pass a car making a left turn.”

Brooke ran a stop sign and broke several other traffic laws while reaching speeds of over 65 mph. The deputy pursuing Brooke kept his distance to avoid putting pressure on the fugitive while still keeping his sights on him. This is when Brooke entered the intersection where he lost his life.

The WCSO said, “At approximately 3:28 p.m. Brooke approached Snow Canyon Pkwy, and the light was red. Brooke moved from the unoccupied left turn lane into the occupied right turn lane and struck a black minivan in that lane. The Deputy exited his vehicle and found Brooke unresponsive and not moving. He called for medical crews and began life-saving measures, including CPR. The pursuit lasted approximately just over a minute. Brooke was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead on scene by medical crews.”

Investigators later discovered Brooke’s motorcycle was reported stolen in 2023. The St. George Police Department then took over the investigation.