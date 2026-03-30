There’s Freshwater UNDER the Great Salt Lake?!

Here in southern Utah, we’re used to watching water issues play out from a distance—but this latest discovery up north has a lot of us in places like St. George paying close attention. Researchers at the University of Utah have identified a massive freshwater reservoir buried deep beneath the Great Salt Lake, and it could change how we think about water in this state.

SALTWATER LAYERS

According to supporting research coverage, scientists used airborne electromagnetic (AEM) technology to map what’s below the lakebed. What they found is a widespread system of freshwater trapped beneath layers of saltwater and sediment along the lake’s eastern edge. Lead researcher Michael Zhdanov said the technology allows them to estimate how deep and extensive that water really is.

THOUSANDS OF YEARS OF SNOWMELT

Multiple sources, including ScienceDaily, report the freshwater sits within porous sediments as deep as 3 to 4 kilometers (about 10,000 to 13,000 feet). Some estimates suggest the reservoir could stretch more than 2.5 miles thick in certain areas, formed over thousands of years as snowmelt filtered down from the Wasatch Mountains.

TOXIC DUST

From where we sit in southern Utah, it’s hard not to connect this to our own water concerns. We’ve seen firsthand how drought and growth pressure limited supplies, and we’ve watched the Great Salt Lake shrink to historic lows. That shrinking lake has exposed dry lakebed that can send dust into the air—something that impacts air quality across the region. Researchers say this underground freshwater might help scientists better understand groundwater systems and even reduce dust in some areas. But they’re also clear: it’s too early to say whether it can or should be used as a water supply.

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For now, it’s a fascinating discovery—and a reminder that even in a dry state like Utah, there are still hidden pieces of the water puzzle waiting to be understood.