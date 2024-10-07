FYI: PGA Opens in Southern Utah This Week with Traffic Changes

Southern Utah officials are warning residents of traffic conditions ahead of the Black Desert PGA Championship in Ivins later this week.

Santa Clara – Ivins Fire and Rescue provided a statement on social media as professional golfers arrive at the resort on Tuesday.

SCIFR said, “Tomorrow is the start of Black Desert PGA Championship! Public access to the event begins on Wednesday, October 9th. There are no road closures for this event. Parking at Black Desert Resort for the event is reserved for staff and permit only. There is a reserved area for bicycles at Black Desert Resort for locals attending. Visitors that are attending the event with their own vehicles will be taking a shuttle service from Tech Ridge at Dixie Tech. This was planned in coordination with city management and emergency services to reduce the traffic impact on our communities.”

Details on the shuttle service as well parking for bicycles and other vehicles can be found on the Black Desert PGA website.

The Black Desert Resort doesn’t officially open until Spring 2025 but has been in the public eye due to the size and scale of resort and facilities.

As more traffic comes to Southern Utah to experience these new luxuries, it’s important to remember to play it safe when out on the road so that you can make it home safe.

These are the Biggest Causes of Traffic Accidents in Southern Utah

Women standing in traffic with a stop sign. Photo made in Canva. loading...

Public Information Officer Tiffany Mitchell is continuing to educate the drivers of Southern Utah with her Motor Minute live streams on the St. George Police Department’s Facebook page.

The March 14 edition of Motor Minute focused on the six deadly sins that cause traffic accidents in Washington County. To convey these issues, Officer Mitchell enlisted the help of Officer Blackman from the traffic division of the SGPD.

According to Officer Mitchell, the six deadly sins leading to traffic accidents are…

Right of Way

Speed

Distracted Driving

Impaired Driving (DUI)

Reckless Driving

Tailgating (Following Too Close Behind a Vehicle)

These issues are a constant factor in traffic accidents in Southern Utah and can lead to injury and even death if not taken seriously.

Let’s dive into each one in more detail.

Right of Way

The video used the example of a woman who cut off another vehicle when making a left-hand turn. Improper lane changes can also be considered a violation related to the right of way. The most important way to avoid this issue is to be considerate of other drivers.

Speed

This is pretty self-explanatory, but high speeds on busy city streets make your chances of surviving a crash go down drastically. Officer Mitchell and Blackman said in the video that most people hover about five to nine miles per hour above the speed limit. This is also a big contributor to the issue.

Distracted Driving

While phones play a big part in distracting drivers, the term distracted driving applies to anything that diverts your attention from the wheel. This means eating while driving, listening to music, turning your head to talk to your passengers, and so much more.

Impaired Driving

Impaired driving applies to anyone who is driving while under the influence of a foreign substance. Alcohol, marijuana, other illegal narcotics, and even a new medication can affect your judgment on the road. Yes, impaired driving doesn’t just apply to reckless behavior. Sometimes it can be a side effect from something you need to take for a medical purpose.

Reckless Driving

Also known as road rage in some instances, reckless driving is a conscious decision to interfere with other drivers on the road, endangering lives in the process. Maybe someone cut you off on the road, or a driver is bobbing and weaving through traffic at a high speed. On top of being incredibly dangerous to the driver and the people around them, it can also be expensive since tickets for reckless driving can cost you around $1,000 in some cases.

Tailgating

Under no circumstances should you be driving bumper to bumper on any street or freeway. It’s an accident just waiting to happen, and there’s a very simple way to avoid it. Officer Blackman said to give yourself about two seconds' worth of space. That can be interpreted as two car lengths, but it’s two seconds of space between vehicles.

Please watch the full video if want to hear stories related to every one of these six deadly sins and remember to wear your seatbelt during even the shortest of commutes. Your life matters.

