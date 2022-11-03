Gabby Petito’s Family Sues City of Moab

(Moab, UT) -- The family of Gabby Petito is suing the City of Moab Police Department over her death. The 22-year-old was interviewed by Moab Police after fighting with her boyfriend last summer, two weeks before she was murdered on a cross-country trip. Today, attorneys for the Petito family said if police followed procedures involving domestic violence, Gabby would still be alive. The city claims officers acted with kindness and empathy. The FBI says Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie confessed to her murder in a notebook before taking his own life. The case put the state in the national spotlight after the 22-year-old was seen fighting with her boyfriend in Moab last summer, two weeks before she died on a cross-country trip. Police stopped the couple but didn't make any arrests. Petito's parents revealed in August they plan sue the city and police. The city is now defending its officers, saying they acted with kindness and empathy, adding no one could have predicted the tragedy that would occur hundreds of miles away.