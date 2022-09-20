Oliverson Family Files Lawsuit

(St. George, UT) -- The family of a Santa Clara little leaguer is filing a lawsuit following a severe head injury he suffered in a fall from a bunk bed before the Little League World Series last month. Reports indicate that the family of 12-year-old Easton Oliverson has filed the suit in Pennsylvania against Little League Baseball, Incorporated and the bunk bed maker. The suit claims that the baseball organization failed to properly protect Oliverson because they did not install rails on upper bunks in a dormitory housing players. The bunk bed company is accused of making dangerous and defective equipment that caused permanent injury. Oliverson fell from his bunk in the dormitory on August 14th and suffered a skull fracture that has required extensive medical treatment.