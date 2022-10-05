McMullin Sues PAC, TV Stations Over Political Ad

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Independent U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin is taking an unusual step to try to stop TV stations from airing an ad that he calls misleading. McMullin sued the stations airing the ad yesterday. He also sued the Club For Growth political action committee, the group that paid for the ad. McMullin said last week that the ad used out-of-context comments to try to make it seem that he believes Republicans are racist. He had asked for the ad to be taken off the air last week.