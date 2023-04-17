Get Out And Serve During National Volunteer Week

Many of us are still trying to figure out what really makes us happy.

There's no denying that volunteering and helping others seems to be a key. Study after study has shown that service can be the biggest key to happiness in most people's lives.

Now is a great time to test that theory as it is National Volunteer Week.

National Volunteer Week is celebrated annually during the third week of April and this year it will be observed from April 16-22.

This week-long celebration is about placing a spotlight on inspiring figures whose invaluable seeds of kindness through volunteering are bettering the community and our world in general.

This significant celebration, which was established in 1974, provides the perfect opportunity to say thank you. It also challenges us to do better and look for ways to be active participants, joining hands to impact our local communities and calling for more support.

From the website Nationaltoday.com, gives us three suggestions for volunteering:

Get involved Do more than applaud; let your impact be felt. One look around your community, and you find various ways in which you can lend your support. Spread the word Volunteers are often overworked, so there's always a need for more people. Be a part of the movement to call on more volunteers by using your social media handles to send the message out Say thank you Appreciating volunteers goes a long way to making them feel good about their impact and driving them to do more. You could do personalized gifts, host an appreciation gala, write a note, email, or thank them in person.

That website also offers these intriguing facts about giving service: 5 FACTS ABOUT VOLUNTEERING