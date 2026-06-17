How To Make Sure You’ll Get Reverse 911 Calls In An Emergency

As the Sawmill Fire burns in Iron County (this afternoon showing at 2,086 acres & 0% containment), local officials are reminding residents that emergency alerts are only helpful if they can actually reach you.

Are You Signed Up?

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office has said reverse 911 calls will be issued if the Sawmill Fire grows and begins threatening permanent residences. That is reassuring news for families in the area, but it also raises an important question: Are you signed up to receive those alerts? Iron County uses its Citizen Alert system to send emergency notifications and important community messages. Those alerts can include evacuation notices, road closures, missing person information and other time-sensitive safety updates. Messages can be sent by phone call, text message, email or other selected methods.

No Landline? Read On...

Some listed landline numbers may already be in the system, but Iron County says residents must register to ensure cell phones, work phones, and email addresses are included. That is especially important for people who no longer have a landline, recently moved, changed phone numbers or own property in Iron County but live somewhere else.

Sign Up Here ⬇️

To sign up, go to the Iron County Emergency Management Citizen Alert page and register for alerts. You do not have to live in Iron County, but you must list at least one Iron County address. Residents who have already signed up should log in and make sure their phone numbers, email addresses and notification preferences are current.

Washington County Emergency Management Here

Caller ID Verification

Iron County says most voice alerts will show the caller ID number 435-867-7610. Residents may want to save that number as “Citizen Alert” so they recognize it during an emergency. Wildfires can move quickly, especially during hot, dry and windy conditions. Signing up for reverse 911 alerts takes only a few minutes, but it could provide critical time to protect your family, pets and property.