Hildale, Toquerville Propose Property Tax Increases

Two Washington County communities are proposing property tax increases, with public hearings scheduled next month for residents to weigh in.

The Proposed Rate Hikes

According to a Washington County notice, Hildale City is proposing a 167.79% property tax increase, which would generate about $210,000 in additional property tax revenue. For a home valued at $453,000, the annual city property tax would increase from about $267 to nearly $716. For a business of the same value, the tax would rise from about $486 to just over $1,300.

Public Hearing Details

Hildale residents can comment during a public hearing scheduled for Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. at 320 East Newel Avenue. Toquerville City is proposing a smaller increase of 30.37%, which would generate about $98,000 in additional property tax revenue. For a home valued at $361,000, the annual city property tax would increase from about $185 to about $241. For a business of the same value, the tax would rise from about $336 to about $438. Toquerville’s public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. at 212 North Toquer Boulevard.

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County officials say the listed amounts are estimates based on average property values. Property owners should check their official Notice of Valuation and Tax Change to see how the proposed increases would affect their individual tax bill.

The Why

Officials in both cities say the proposed increases are intended to help cover rising operational costs and maintain essential services such as public safety, infrastructure maintenance and community programs. Residents are encouraged to attend the hearings or submit feedback to city officials, as public input will be considered before any final decisions are made on the proposed tax rates.