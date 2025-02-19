Get The Cheapest Gas Here, Southern Utah

We could argue until we're blue in the face about whether or not it's cheaper to drive a few extra miles to save a few cents per gallon on gas, but ultimately it's really up to you.

I have a friend who drives out to the Shivwits Convenience Store to gas up every time, even though he lives in Washington City.

I told him, "You know, you're spending gallon or two just to get out there." But his reply was very telling, "You're probably right, but I don't really care. It feels good to pay the cheaper price, plus they have great jalapeno hot dogs."

The bottom line is this: If you like where you currently go, a few cents per gallon doesn't really matter that much.

For instance, my wife's Subaru has a 16-gallon tank. If we fill it up with one gallon left in the tank, saving five cents a gallon still only nets us an extra 75 cents. And since we don't put a lot of miles on our cars, it's just not worth the extra drive to save a few cents.

So we'll continue to gas up close to home, even if it costs a (very) little more.

Nationally, gas is listed by AAA as being $3.16 per gallon. If we lived in California, we could expect to pay nearly five bucks a gallon ($4.85 to be precise), while folks in Texas and Louisiana are paying a nation's best $2.76 per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, here are the cheapest places in the St. George/Washington County area for gas, if you want to make the drive (as of 2/19/25):

$2.87 at North Atlantic, 4390 S. State in Hurricane $2.90 at Shivwits Convenience Store in Ivins $2.93 at Sinclair, 567 Valley View in St. George $2.99 at Costco in St. George $2.99 at Korner Mart, 795 E, 700 S., St. George $2.99 at Sinclair/Ernie's, 994 E. St. George Blvd, St. George $2.99 at Sinclair/Ernie's, 321 N. Old US 91, Hurricane $3.01 at Chevron 1036 Red Hills Pkwy, St. George $3.05 at Harmons, 3520 Pioneer Pkwy, Santa Clara $3.08 at Shell, 1148 S. Bluff St., St. George

