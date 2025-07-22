I've met a lot of famous athletes, from Reggie Jackson to Karl Malone, Shaquille O'Neal to Dale Murphy, and so on.

I've never been a star struck kind of guy. I always felt the understanding was that I had my job to do (as a sportswriter) and they had their jobs to do (as athletes).

That being said, I have had a few guys I've admired over the years, guys like Nolan Ryan, John Stockton and Danny White (Google them if you need to).

But as far as golfers, I was never really impressed. So they can hit a little white ball. So what. I wasn't on the Tiger Train and Nicklaus and Palmer were just guys to me.

But recently I have become a huge fan of Scottie Sheffler. And here's why.

Sheffler, who just won the British Open and became the first golfer ever to win four Major Championships by three strokes or more, is incredibly down-to-earth and self-aware.

When asked about winning The open, Scheffler said: "I’m blessed to be able to come out here and play golf. But if my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or with my son, that’s going to be the last day that I play out here for a living. ... I would much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer.”

Wait, a star athlete that doesn't worship the sport he plays?!

Here's more: "Every time I’m able to win a tournament, the first person I always look for is my wife. She’s always the first person I want to celebrate with. She knows me better than anybody. That’s my best friend.”

He added: "I hope golf doesn't define who I am. Golf is tremendously important, but ultimately it is just something that I do, not who I am."

Sheffler is currently the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, but he said there are more important things in life than golf:

"My faith and my family is what’s most important to me," he said. "I try to live as normal of a life as possible because I feel like a normal guy. I have the same friends I had growing up. I don’t think I’m anything special just because some weeks I’m better at shooting a lower score than other guys are."

And finally, Sheffler puts it all in perspective when he talks about religion, an area that is often ridiculed in pop culture.

"I’m a faithful guy. I believe in a creator. I believe in Jesus. Ultimately, I think that’s what defines me the most," he said.

So you can be a fan of Lebron, or Tiger, or Jalen Hurts, if you want.

But I will be rooting for Scottie Sheffler.

He's a guy that gets it.

