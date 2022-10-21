Governor Cox Proposes Tuition Freeze
(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Governor Spencer Cox says he wants all colleges and universities in the state to enact a tuition freeze for the next academic year. Cox has been critical of the Biden Administration's student debt forgiveness plan and says a tuition freeze is a better way to help college students afford their education. The governor notes Utah has some of the lowest student loan rates in the country. Cox says he will also push for a tax cut during the next legislative session.