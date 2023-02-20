Heartbreak In Hurricane As Tiger Teen Falls To His Death

It was a heartbreaking day for the Washington County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crew Saturday.

Sadly, a LaVerkin teen was killed when he accidently slipped off a cliff on the Hurricane Hill Trailhead.

The 17-year-old, Conly Warren Ruff, was a student at Hurricane High School.

There was hope when the Search and Rescue crew was called out, but unfortunately Ruff was beyond help when the team was able to reach him. Ruff fell approximately 150 feet.

Darrell Cashin, the leader of the Washington County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team, once told me that his job can be one of the best jobs in the world when they save people's lives and are able to reunite them with their family members.

And at times it can be one of the worst, as evidenced by this post from the Hurricane Police Department.

"On Saturday, February 18th, 2023, at approximately 5:27 PM, Hurricane Police Officers along with Hurricane Valley Fire personnel were dispatched to a fall from a cliff. It was reported that a 17-year old male was with a friend climbing near the cliff’s edge of the Hurricane Overlook near 600 East SR-59. The 17 year old male reportedly slipped and fell approximately 150 feet to the ground below. Within 15 minutes units were able to climb down to the area and reach the male, but it was found that he had not survived the fall. This investigation is still in the preliminary stages and if any additional information becomes available it will be released later. We are thankful for all of the Police, Fire, Sheriff and Search and Rescue personnel who responded to assist in such a timely manner. The young man resided in LaVerkin and attended Hurricane High School. His family has been notified but his name will not be released at this time. We wish to offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to his family and friends after this tragic accident."

Funeral arrangements are being made for Duff and will be communicated on our website when they become available.

Until then, KDXU sends out prayers and condolences to family and friends of the young man.

All photos courtesy Erin Stubbs Tapia