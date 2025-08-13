I just recently returned from the southeastern part of our great country, stopping in New Orleans, Key West and Dallas, among other places.

The one thing they all had in common was heat AND humidity.

Basically, I was covered in sweat the whole week of my vacation.

But although the humidity was annoying and uncomfortable, it wasn't deadly.

And as glad as I was to get back home to dry St. George, I am keenly aware that no one has ever died from high humidity, but they (unfortunately) do die with high heat.

I left New Orleans at 91 degrees and 91 percent humidity. I landed in St. George at 107 degrees, but only 15 percent humidity.

Heat, especially extreme heat, can kill. "Don't take the heat lightly," said one local official.

As most of Utah is under an active heat warning, experts at Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital are working to help keep people safe this summer – and out of the hospital.

Intermountain Health has seen a significant increase in heat related illnesses this year compared to last year at its hospital emergency departments throughout Utah due to the triple digit temperatures.

Most patients are suffering from heat exhaustion or heat exacerbating chronic diseases. As temperatures continue to rise, Intermountain Health experts are advising everyone to stay safe and not get complacent.

Medical experts from Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital are focused on safety measures for the community to help prevent serious health issues – and visits to the emergency department – due to the extreme heat.

The excessive heat warnings currently in effect bring serious risks with being outdoors for too long that can include dehydration, heat exhaustion, and other related illnesses that could result in hospitalization.

Intermountain medical experts urge people to seek relief from the extreme heat by taking these recommendations seriously:

Drinking plenty of water, eating a proper diet, and avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day are the simplest ways to avoid having problems. Everyone, regardless of age, should be drinking at least 60 to 90 ounces of water daily. “Water is vital, but soda is not very good for rehydration,” said Dr. Patrick Carroll, medical director for Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital. “Alcohol is also not good for rehydration. Alcohol can lead to increase urination and more dehydration.” Car safety is exceedingly important, especially with children, whose bodies can heat up three to five times faster than an adult. Never leave a child or pet in a hot car, even for only a few minutes. Also, consider allowing a few minutes to allow air conditioning to cool the interior of your vehicle before driving. If possible, stay indoors during the hottest times of the day – between 12 and 5 pm. Also, refrain from physical activities on concrete or artificial turf, as these surfaces tend to soak up more of the sun’s energy and can increase the heat in the area by several degrees. Avoid walking barefoot on hot surfaces. “Don’t let your kid’s go out with bare feet. It will quickly blister the feet and cause heat related injuries with contact with those hot surfaces,” said Dr. Carroll. “Pets can experience the same thing with injuries to the bottom of their paws.” Be sure to apply sunscreen to protect your skin when you are outside. Focus on SPF 50 sunscreen, there is not a need for picking products that exceed SPF 50. Please routinely check on elderly and other vulnerable populations, and ensure your loved ones are safe. If areas are without power, check on your friends or family to ensure they have air condition. If they do not, invite them over to cool down.

“We are seeing the record heat. We want you to know these signs,” said Dr. Carroll. “Being aware of these signs and symptoms can make a difference for your loved ones and allow you to have a wonderful summer and stay healthy.”

