Hey Utahns, Got A Spare $50 Million? This House Could Be Yours

I'm not at all suggesting you leave our wonderful Southern Utah area. But if you have a spare $50 Million you can probably afford a house here in Utah's Dixie and another in the snow-inundated lands of Park City and Summit County.

KSL recently wrote a story about the most expensive house on the market here in the state of Utah. I scoffed thinking Park City has nothing on St. George as far as luxury and beauty in the real estate market.

But, intrigued as I was, I clicked on the story and was blown away by what I was seeing.

I mean, I've seen some phenomenal houses in St. George, places that seemed to have everything you could imagine, from pickle ball courts, gymnasiums, pools, ponds, horse property, outbuildings, dynamic architecture, expensive art and so forth.

But this Park City house blows them all away.

Before I go any further, I think it's worth mentioning that the Park City home located at 253 White Pine Canyon Road, has an estimated monthly house payment of about $50,000 a month, plus an HOA (not kidding) of about $1,900 a month (nearly $25K a year).

Here's the Zillow description and some photos:

Presenting ''Monitor's Rest'', winner of the distinguished Robb Report Best of the Best award for 'Best Amenities'. Nestled mountainside at the base of Monitor Bowl on Park City Mountain Resort, this home has been designed to be the finest expression of mountain living anywhere. This true legacy-quality modern compound on 5 ski-in/ski-out acres is located within the exclusive gated enclave of The Colony at White Pine Canyon and provides stunning views of Monitor Bowl and the ski resort. The timeless architecture offers world-class amenities paired with the finest materials and craftsmanship, including Italian steel windows and, Croatian limestone, shou sugi ban charred cypress, and a full copper roof combined with an innovative and cohesive layout for a seamless flow throughout almost 18,000 square feet of living space. ''Monitor's Rest'' is a wellness home, featuring Delos' DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network. The DARWIN system regulates circadian rhythm lighting, monitors, and calibrates indoor air quality, filters pollutants and removes pathogens from the air including viruses, also it improves water quality by removing impurities and contaminants. This exceptional residence was designed around a comprehensive suite of amenities featuring a 60' indoor/outdoor stainless steel pool, wellness spa with gym, Himalayan salt room, cold plunge pool, hot tub, hammam, infrared sauna, massage room, indoor sports court with volleyball/basketball/pickle ball/climbing wall, golf simulator, bowling alley, a versatile living/media room with Steinway-Lyngdorf audio and 200''-inch Barco 4k digital cinema laser projection system, a panoramic tower situated above the trees to take-in the breathtaking views and much more. 40 minutes to two FBO's, KSLC and KHCR.