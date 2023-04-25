I’m sure most of Utah’s internet junkies have seen the viral 50 million dollar Park City listing that has been making the rounds, but I have to say I was pretty disappointed in what I saw as I’ve had my eye on a comparative bargain of a deal at $17.5 million listing in Utah County’s Hobble Creek Canyon.

Check it out right here.

At 50,000 square feet, this cabin is nestled in colorful dirtbike paradise (did you know Hobble Creek Canyon is home to more than 75 miles of single track dirt bike trails). It's almost three times bigger than the $50 million Park City listing.

While the Park City listing has a five-acre pad, this Hobble Creek ranch stretches over 150 acres.

Some of the amazing features that might blow you away (and please peruse the photo gallery of this amazing place below):

A double oak staircase entryway that blows away anything you may have seen in the movie Titanic

Marble and custom-design tile throughout the entire house

A killer view of the entire valley

A massive marble and ivory piano room complete with baby grand piano

An off-white main kitchen that makes cooking and food prep next-level fun (I like to cook!)

A dining room with included dining set that is worth more than your average house

A marble indoor hot tub and all-wood sauna

Pool table and game room with amazing pool table included

A plush 24-seat theater room

A two-lane automated bowling alley

Kids playroom with pirate-ship ball pit

A paradise indoor pool with waterfalls (I love waterfalls!)

Full basketball gymnasium

White-floored garage as big as a parking garage

Did I mention the fountain out front?

My only question is who wants to crowdsource with me and buy this beauty?