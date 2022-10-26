By Bryan Hyde

COMMENTARY -- Do those who are willing to suffer for taking a stand have more credibility than those who are not?

attachment-bhyde loading...

The willingness to be publicly misunderstood, misrepresented or falsely accused is among the most selfless things a person can do.

Knowing that there’s often a painful and difficult price to pay for being willing to stand is enough to deter many of us from doing so.

Those who would oppose us understand this and try to leverage that aversion to pain and humiliation to their advantage.

They understand that principled courage, combined with humility, can be highly contagious.

When we see others do courageous things, our own courage is bolstered. When we see them resist or reject things that are wrong, it strengthens our own resolve to stand firm on our principles.

rainbow umbrella in mass of black umbrellas Grafner loading...

We all have encountered individuals or groups whose willingness to make a courageous stand gave us a needed shot of fortitude at a crucial time.

We sometimes forget is that there are those watching us who likewise have drawn strength from our choice to stand firm at a time when they were wavering.

Imagine how you’d feel if someone were to confide that your example gave them strength in a moment of need.

The naysayers who measure success by popular support for a given ideal, fail to recognize that public relations must take a back seat to doing what’s right.

Otherwise, the only time it would be safe to make a stand was when a majority already agreed.

* Hyde In Plain Sight is written by KDXU personality Bryan Hyde. Catch his daily HIPS vignette at 7:50-ish every weekday morning on KDXU and listen to The Bryan Hyde Show weekends at 7 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday nights.