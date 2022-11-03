HIPS: The Line Between Good And Evil Passes Right Through Our Hearts

HIPS: The Line Between Good And Evil Passes Right Through Our Hearts

By Bryan Hyde

COMMENTARY -- There is a growing tendency to pretend that good and evil are simply outdated superstitions of a primitive past.

loading...

Society seems to be losing its comprehension that not only do good and evil exist, but also that each of us has a personal stake in the battle. 

This doesn’t mean that we all don priestly garb and go forth smiting evil, but it does recognize that we each play a role in how evil comes into the world.

Alexander Solzhenitsyn explained this beautifully in The Gulag Archipelago when he wrote:

“Gradually it was disclosed to me that the line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either – but right through every human heart – and through all human hearts.”

The idea that each of us has the ability to prevent evil from entering the world through us personally means that we each possess a degree of influence. 

kieferpix
loading...

This means that through our decisions – big and small – we determine whether good or evil is allowed to flourish.

Solzhenitsyn recommended that we first put our own hearts in order. 

Here’s how he put it:

“You can resolve to live your life with integrity. Let your credo be this: Let the lie come into the world, let it even triumph. But not through me.”

We can make a real and lasting difference by remembering that the line between good and evil passes through our hearts, too.

* Hyde In Plain Sight is written by KDXU personality Bryan Hyde. Catch his daily HIPS vignette at 7:50-ish every weekday morning on KDXU and listen to The Bryan Hyde Show weekends at 7 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday nights.
Filed Under: Bryan Hyde, HIPS
Categories: Articles, Conservative talk, Feature, featured, local news, St. George City
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5