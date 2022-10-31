By Bryan Hyde

COMMENTARY -- Imagine that you have just been given the opportunity to be published in a well-known journal with worldwide distribution.

The topic you’ve been asked to address is: “What is wrong in the world today?”

How would you answer that question?

Within the limited space of a published article, how would you frame your answers as well as your solutions to most effectively communicate your message to a worldwide audience?

What would you identify as the biggest problems the world faces today? How would you persuade others that the solutions you offer are valid?

Would you still be willing to accept the assignment?

In the early 20th century, a well-known newspaper writer named G.K. Chesterton was given the assignment to write about this question: “What is wrong in the world today?”

He thought about what he would write and, in the end, wrote a simple letter to the publisher that read:

“Dear Sirs, I am. Respectfully Yours, G.K. Chesterton”

That simple two-word answer represents a profoundly intelligent take on where the solutions to most of the world’s problems can be found.

Instead of fixing blame on others, we can focus on changing who we are and how we behave, first as individuals, then as families, then as communities.

Imagine the impact of millions of people choosing to tap into their personal greatness rather than waiting for a top-down solution. That sounds like a great way to inspire others to do likewise.

