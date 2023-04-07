Hit-and-Run In Washington City Leaves One Dead

Thursday night a man was killed when he was hit trying to cross Telegraph Street (Red Cliffs Drive) in front of Albertson's Grocery Store in Washington City.

To make things more complicated, the driver who struck the pedestrian failed to stop for the accident and remains at large.

Here's a statement from the Washington City Police Department:

On 4-6-23, at approximately 9:45 PM Washington City Police were notified through our consolidated dispatch center of a pedestrian in the roadway near 1050 W Red Cliffs Drive. It was reported that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and there was serious trauma. Officers and multiple first responders arrived on the scene and life-saving measures were initiated. Those measures continued, however, due to the trauma, all measures were unsuccessful and the pedestrian succumbed to the injuries."

Police officers said the pedestrian was struck, but the involved vehicle was not on scene when they arrived. Witnesses discovered the man in the roadway and contacted police. Officials are searching for the hit-and-run driver.

"We are asking anyone that may have been in the area of this accident to contact the police to provide any additional information."

Area businesses may have video of the incident, though WCPD failed to comment on the availability of this video while the investigation is underway.

At the request of the family of the pedestrian, police have been asked to keep the identity of the deceased person concealed until a later time.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Washington City Police Department at 435-986-1515 or police@washingtoncity.org.