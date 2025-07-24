Jesse Soto doesn't know what the future holds for him, but he knows how bad his past was and how much he's changed and he knows he wants to give back.

On Monday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office proudly accepted dozens of Homeless Kits donated by Soto, a participant in the county’s Adult Recovery Court program.

Soto, who once battled addiction and homelessness, is now celebrating two years of sobriety.

Jesse explained that he began using drugs in high school after falling in with the wrong crowd. What started as a social activity quickly spiraled into addiction, leading to the loss of everything he valued. After being released from jail, Jesse spent several months homeless due to his addiction. Eventually, Jesse was re-arrested and spent another several months in jail. It was there that he made the decision to change his life, not just for himself, but for his child and family. Jesse enrolled in the Adult Recovery Court program and is now celebrating two years of sobriety.

He shared his story, saying, “One day you will tell your story of how you overcame what you went through, and it will be someone else's survival guide.”

As part of his graduation project, Jesse partnered with local law enforcement to assemble and donate the kits to help those still struggling on the streets.

The Adult Recovery Court (formerly known as Drug Court) offers a second chance to participants who complete intensive treatment and accountability steps. Officials say Jesse’s effort is a powerful example of the program’s life-changing potential.

The WCSO offered this bit of thanks to Soto: "We want to thank Jesse for his hard work, generosity, and dedication; not just to this program, but to our community, his friends, family, and to himself. Congratulations, Jesse. We are proud of you."

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Which counties across the U.S. have the most prewar homes? Every state has a stock of vintage housing. Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find which county has the most prewar homes in every state. Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz