Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes.

Donny Osmond, King Of Utah. Getty Images

But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams.

And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.

If you want to stay on the good graces of those in southern part of the beehive state like Cedar City and St. George, here are some things you probably shouldn't do.

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah Here are some things you can do if you want to make someone in Southern Utah very unhappy.

