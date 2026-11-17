How Much Can St. George Residents Afford to Spend This Christmas? New Study Looks at Holiday Budgets

Christmas shopping season is underway, and a new national study from WalletHub examines how much Americans can reasonably afford to spend on gifts, decorations and other holiday expenses.

Christmas Spending Trends: What You Can Afford

The personal finance website released its 2026 Holiday Budgets by City report Tuesday, analyzing 558 communities nationwide, including cities across Utah. The study isn't a survey of what residents actually spend during the holidays. Instead, WalletHub calculates a recommended maximum holiday budget based on the financial circumstances of people living in each city. That distinction matters in St. George, where housing costs, everyday expenses and household debt can affect how much money families have available for Christmas shopping.

How WalletHub Calculates Holiday Budgets

WalletHub uses five factors to determine its estimates: household income, age, debt-to-income ratios, monthly income compared with expenses, and savings compared with monthly expenses. The company's formula generally considers households financially comfortable enough for additional holiday spending when they have emergency savings covering at least six months of expenses. It also looks for debt-to-income ratios below 22% for renters and 43% for homeowners. Those measurements are used to estimate how much residents could spend without putting additional pressure on their finances.

The study draws on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, TransUnion and other sources.

How St. George Compares With Other Utah Cities

St. George ranks eighth among the 10 Utah cities included in WalletHub's 2026 Holiday Budget Study, with a recommended holiday spending budget of $1,262. That places St. George 302nd among the 558 cities studied nationwide. South Jordan leads Utah with an estimated holiday budget of $2,426, followed by West Jordan at $1,729, Sandy at $1,570 and Layton at $1,527. Salt Lake City comes in at $1,450, followed by West Valley City at $1,393 and Orem at $1,300. Only Ogden ($932) and Provo ($780) rank below St. George among Utah communities. The figures represent what WalletHub estimates residents can reasonably afford to spend, rather than their actual holiday purchases. The differences reflect factors such as household income, debt, savings and living expenses, which can significantly affect how much money families have available for Christmas shopping.

Graphic by: Dale Desmond Graphic by: Dale Desmond

Where Holiday Budgets Are Highest and Lowest

The national differences are substantial. Palo Alto, California, tops WalletHub's 2026 study with an estimated holiday budget of $4,502.

Sunnyvale, California, has the highest budget among medium-sized cities at $3,698, while San Jose leads large cities at $3,060.

At the other end of the rankings, Elizabeth, New Jersey, has the nation's smallest recommended holiday budget at just $175.

That's a difference of more than $4,300 between the highest and lowest cities.

Seasonal Spending Outlook: National Trends and Credit Debt

WalletHub says national holiday sales are expected to increase 4.2% this year, exceeding $1 trillion. Meanwhile, the average American household carried $10,620 in credit card debt during the third quarter of 2026. The complete city rankings are available in WalletHub's 2026 Holiday Budgets by City study.