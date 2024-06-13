After an extensive search spanning more than six months, residents of Southern Utah have learned that Courtney Lynn Townsend, 32, of St. George has passed away after being reported missing in late 2023.

A press release from Alan Alldredge of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this unfortunate turn of events for those hoping Townsend would be found alive and well.

Alldredge said, “The Utah State Medical Examiner has confirmed through the use of dental records that remains located on Cedar Mountain are those of Courtney Lynn Townsend. The remains were located May 27, 2024, by an individual who was riding their ATV in the Duck Creek Ridge area and noticed some clothing alongside the road.”

One of the reasons why the remains took so long to find was due to the snowfall that had accumulated in the Cedar Mountain area by Duck Creek Ridge when the initial searches were conducted earlier this year.

Once the snow began to melt, another search party began to comb the area in May. The press release from the KCSO doesn’t confirm the identity of the one who found the clothing that led to the human remains.

Alldredge said, “Kane County Sheriff’s Office along with St. George Police Department Detectives and Search and Rescue personnel have conducted several searches since the clothing was located looking for additional evidence. Evidence located at the scene helped to confirm Townsend’s identity.”

According to the KCSO and other investigators, this case is far from over as there are many details that have yet to be released to the public. Please bear in mind that the authorities in charge of the case are working to resolve the matter in the most efficient way possible.

We’ll provide more details as the investigation continues. We here at KDXU would like to give our thoughts and prayers to the friends of family of Courtney, and we hope that some form of closure can be received soon.