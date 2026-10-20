St. George CROP Hunger Walk Returns for 17th Year

Join the Fight Against Hunger in Southern Utah

Southern Utah residents will once again come together to fight hunger when the 2026 CROP Hunger Walk is held Saturday, Nov. 14, at Larkspur Park in Bloomington Hills. Sponsored by the St. George Interfaith Council, this year’s event marks the 17th walk held since 2009. The previous 16 walks have raised nearly $115,000 for hunger programs locally and worldwide through Church World Service.

Impact of the CROP Hunger Walk: A Decade of Giving

Last year’s walk brought in more than $17,000, easily topping the previous record of $10,764 set in 2025. Twenty-five percent of the money raised stays in Southern Utah, currently helping support Solomon’s Porch and its Friday Pantry and Sunday Feast programs.

Serving the Needy: Solomon’s Porch Mission

Pastor Jimi Kestin of Solomon’s Porch said the organization expects to serve nearly 20,000 meals in 2026, mostly to elderly, low-income and homeless residents. The organization does this work without government funding or paid staff.

“Our goal is to put ourselves out of business. That isn’t going to happen, but it is what we strive to do.”

-Pastor Jimi Kestin of Solomon’s Porch

Registration for the Nov. 14 walk begins at 9:30 a.m., with opening activities at 9:45. St. George Mayor Jimmie Hughes and representatives from Washington City are expected to take part.

Walk for a Purpose: Understanding the Route

Those walking the full route will cover six miles on St. George trails, representing the average distance many people in developing countries travel each day for food, water or work. Participants are not required to complete the entire route. Interfaith Council Secretary Larry Shurtliff said organizers hope to build on last year’s record-setting fundraising total.

“Last year was a banner year for donations and we hope to exceed what was done and add to the prior years accomplishments.”

-Interfaith Council Secretary Larry Shurtliff

Courtesy: St. George Interfaith Council Courtesy: St. George Interfaith Council

Local churches will staff four comfort stations that provide water and snacks along the route, and the first 100 walkers will receive a CROP Walk wristband.