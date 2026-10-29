Here’s What Senator John Curtis Told KDXU News Today

Senator John Curtis Talks Water, Housing, Northern Corridor and Cost of Living During Washington County Visit

Utah Senator John Curtis is spending two days in Washington County, meeting with residents, business owners and local officials to hear their concerns about everything from housing and water to rising gas prices and the upcoming midterm elections.

Curtis outlined his visit during a meeting with KDXU at his Southern Utah offices located inside the Washington County Administration Building, saying affordability remains the biggest concern he hears from Utah residents, and acknowledged that Republicans in Washington haven't done enough to address those frustrations.

"It's not enough to say things are not as bad as they were two years ago, because things are still bad," Curtis said.

He also acknowledged that Republicans could face a difficult midterm election, citing historical trends and the party's inability to convince voters that reducing everyday expenses is a priority.

Curtis said the ongoing war in the Middle East has added to those concerns, particularly through higher gasoline prices. He warned that the United States cannot simply walk away from the conflict without resolving outstanding issues, while emphasizing the importance of avoiding another prolonged war.

Water and Housing Remain Major Concerns

Water availability and housing affordability dominated several of Curtis's Washington County meetings.

The senator praised local conservation efforts, including a project that replaced open canals with pipelines and reportedly reduced water use by approximately 55%.

"That's the behavior we need to reward," Curtis said, referring to federal support for successful conservation projects.

He also discussed bipartisan legislation that would allow the U.S. Postal Service to develop housing on property it already owns, potentially creating residential units while preserving existing post office operations.

Curtis said federal, state and local governments, along with individual residents, all have responsibilities in addressing Utah's water challenges.

Northern Corridor Could Benefit From Federal Legislation

Curtis expressed optimism about bipartisan permitting reform legislation that could affect the controversial Northern Corridor highway project in Washington County.

The proposed highway has faced years of legal challenges and federal environmental reviews.

Curtis said the legislation would streamline permitting and limit certain legal challenges that can delay major infrastructure projects.

"This is exactly what we need for the Northern Corridor," Curtis said.

He described the proposal as one of the most consequential pieces of legislation for reducing costs, arguing that permitting delays affect housing, water projects, energy development and transportation.

Curtis said the legislation has received bipartisan committee support and expressed confidence that Congress could move forward with it.

Small Businesses Get Senator's Attention

Curtis also met with Washington County business owners who described challenges involving taxes, regulations and competition with larger companies.

Some praised federal tax provisions affecting tipped workers, while others expressed frustration with the costs of operating a small business.

Curtis, a former business owner himself, said he appreciated the opportunity to hear those concerns firsthand.

He also praised Washington County's entrepreneurial spirit and its ability to accommodate rapid growth while maintaining its quality of life.