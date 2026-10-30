Here’s How Many Pedestrian Kids Die on Halloween in Utah, Nationwide

Halloween Is the Deadliest Day for Child Pedestrians, and Utah Has Seen the Tragedy Firsthand

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, and a new national study suggests that could make an already dangerous night for pedestrians even more concerning. MoneyGeek analyzed federal crash records from 2010 through 2024 and found that 45 children were killed while walking on Halloween, more than on any other calendar date. Of those deaths, 24 occurred between 6 and 9 p.m., prime trick-or-treating hours. The study also found that pedestrian deaths involving people of all ages were 24% higher on Halloween than on comparable days.

Tragic Local Stories: The Impact of Pedestrian Safety in Utah

Utah has experienced that danger firsthand. On Halloween night in 2022, 13-year-old Karl Finch was struck and killed while trick-or-treating in Utah. He was crossing in a marked crosswalk, carrying a crossing flag, when a vehicle reportedly traveling without headlights struck him. According to Utah Highway Patrol statistics reported in 2025, the state recorded 52 auto-pedestrian crashes during Halloween periods over the preceding five years, including five fatal crashes.

Understanding the Data: Pedestrian Crashes and Fatalities in Utah

Statewide pedestrian safety figures offer additional perspective. Between 2020 and 2024, Utah recorded 4,477 pedestrians involved in crashes, resulting in 219 deaths, according to the Utah Highway Safety Office. Those crashes were most common between September and November, particularly during afternoon and early evening hours.

Be Aware: Increased Pedestrian Traffic in Southern Utah Neighborhoods

In Southern Utah, neighborhoods throughout St. George, Washington, Hurricane, Ivins and Cedar City will see children walking between homes Saturday evening. Drivers should expect additional pedestrian traffic, particularly on residential streets and near intersections.

Double Trouble: Alcohol and Traffic Fatalities on Halloween Night

The MoneyGeek study also highlights a second danger later in the evening. Researchers found that approximately 43% of Halloween-night traffic fatalities nationally involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That percentage increased considerably after midnight.

Safety First: Tips for Drivers and Parents This Halloween

Saturday Halloween celebrations, combined with the end of daylight saving time early Sunday morning, could add to those concerns. Utah Highway Patrol officials recommend that drivers reduce their speeds, eliminate distractions and watch carefully for children entering roadways unexpectedly.

Listen Here: St. George Police Chief Kyle Whitehead on Southern Utah on KDXU

Parents are encouraged to use reflective materials, flashlights and designated crosswalks while accompanying younger children. MoneyGeek's findings show the greatest pedestrian danger occurs during trick-or-treating hours, while alcohol-related crashes become more prevalent later in the night.