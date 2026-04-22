The City of Hurricane is Buying the H

For over 100 years, the whitewashed “H” overlooking Hurricane has stood as a beacon of community identity. While the landmark is a central part of local life, serving as the backdrop for grueling football wind sprints and glowing with fire during Homecoming, it has surprisingly always resided on private property. This week, city officials announced a landmark $799,900 deal to purchase the 80-acre parcel, ensuring the “H” remains in public hands forever.

CRUCIAL PARTNERSHIP

The acquisition is a personal victory for Mayor Clark Fawcett, who tells KDXU NEWS that he has spent years searching for a way to protect the hill from potential residential development. The purchase was made possible through a crucial partnership with the state, as an outdoor recreation grant covered approximately half of the nearly $800,000 price tag. Mayor Fawcett noted that if the grant hadn't come through, he was prepared to ask every Hurricane High alumnus for a ten-dollar donation, a testament to how much this hillside means to those who grew up in its shadow.

PERMANENT LIGHTING

Beyond preserving the literal letter on the hill, the city’s vision for the area focuses on accessibility and conservation. Plans are already in motion to transform the 80 acres into a rural recreation spot. Residents can look forward to new walking trails, picnic areas, and a pavilion. One specific goal is to improve the “H” itself; the city hopes to install permanent lighting so the landmark can be safely illuminated for special events without the logistical hurdles of the past.

LISTEN HERE: MAYOR CLARK FAWCETT ON HOW THEY PLANNED TO MAKE THE H PART OF THE CITY.

By bringing the "H" Hill under city ownership, Hurricane is protecting more than just a view; it is preserving a piece of its heritage and providing a permanent home for local wildlife. As the city moves through the due diligence process, the community can rest easy knowing that the "H" will continue to overlook the valley for another century to come.