Hurricane Homeowner, Alleged Burglars Behind Same Bars

(Hurricane, UT) -- Authorities say two burglary suspects ended up in the same jail as the homeowner they were allegedly trying to steal from. One suspect told Hurricane police they were there to feed the animals while the homeowner was in jail. That's when police found over 500 dollars worth of stolen items, including tools and tool kits in the suspect's car. They were then taken to the same jail as the homeowner and charged with one count of burglary and theft. There's no word on why the homeowner was behind bars.

