Hurricane’s ‘Bake With The Mayor’ Is So ‘Merica (And I Love It)

I just read something that is so America, so hometown-loving, community-embracing awesome that I had to write about it.

Hurricane mayor Nanette Billings is holding a "Bake With The Mayor," event next Tuesday -- the kind of event that is so very not woke, so very not technological, so very old school, that I just can't stop grinning.

Here's what you do:

Grab a pumpkin from Fisher Family Farm ($10 for the whole experience)

Head to the mayor's home (address given upon purchasing your pumpkin)

Learn to bake with the mayor

Take a fresh pumpkin pie home with you for your family to enjoy (sorry, you'll have to buy your own whipped cream)

Event limited to the first 100 people

There is NO online registration. There is NO background check or vetting process. There is NO waiver to sign.

Nope, you just go get your pumpkin and bake with Nanette.

Maybe it's that I'm getting old and wistfully think back to simpler times, before lawsuits and social media ruled the world, but I just love this event.

For those that know Nanette (Mayor Billings), you already know this is classic for her. She still holds onto the belief that family and faith are the keys to the world.

And good for her.

Nanette recently went bear hunting (she said the meat was grisly, haha), and her husband drew a moose tag and they got a meaty moose as well.

Billings and her husband are drinking heartily from the cup of life.

I think in this day and age of electronics and social media, trolls and spam, we forget to do that sometimes.

Thanks for the reminder, Mayor.

Get our free mobile app