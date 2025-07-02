The Fourth of July travel period is in full swing.

Triple-A is predicting over 72 million-people will venture at least 50 miles from home over the Independence Day holiday period that started on June 28 and goes through July 6.

That's an additional one-point-three-million road travelers compared to 2024.

Travel By Car

AAA projects 61.6 million people will travel by car, a 2.2% increase over last year, and the highest volume on record.

AAA recommends getting routine vehicle maintenance ahead of your trip and packing an emergency kit.

Read More Here: Motorcyclist Dead Following Fatal Accident in Washington City

Last July 4th week, AAA responded to nearly 700,000 emergency roadside assistance calls for issues like dead batteries and flat tires, plus people locking themselves out of their car or running out of gas.

Travel By Plane

It also says 5.84 million will be flying to their destination, also a new record.

That’s eight percent of all Independence Day travelers.

This year’s projection is a 1.4% increase over the previous record set last Independence Day week of 5.76 million air travelers.

Travel By Other Means

Travel by other modes is expected to grow by 7.4% over last year.

AAA projects 4.78 million people will travel by bus, train, or cruise.

This year’s number is just shy of the 2019 record of 4.79 million.

Cruising is driving the popularity of this category, particularly this time of year, when Alaska cruise season is in full swing.

With the holiday falling on a Friday, Triple-A says travelers have the option of making it a long weekend or taking the entire week off.

St. George Travel

Unlike the winter months, many travelers are heading away from St. George, which will feature high temperatures lingering around 100 degrees.

Popular destinations includes Cedar Mountain, Big Bear Lake in California and Northern Utah.

A previously popular summer destination for St. George-area residents was Pine Valley, but with the Forsyth Fire burning, the town is inaccessible to non-residents and the Pine Valley recreation area is 100 percent closed.

Quail Creek Reservoir and Sand Hollow Reservoir will both be filled to capacity with thrill-seekers this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang