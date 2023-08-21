Natalie Ashby, who currently serves as nurse administrator at Intermountain Health St. George Regional Hospital, has been selected from an outstanding pool of candidates as the new president (formerly titled administrator) of St. George Regional Hospital, and president of the Southwest Utah Market of Intermountain Desert Region.

She replaces Mitch Cloward, who accepted a new position in July as president over Intermountain Desert Region, which includes southwest Utah and Nevada.

Ashby comes to this position with the highest qualifications and experience, including many vital leadership roles in neurosciences and acute care nursing.

Ashby has served as the acute care nurse lead for the Desert Region, with accountability for all nursing at St. George Regional, Cedar City Hospital, and Garfield Memorial Hospital, and helped these facilities reach high metrics in safety, quality, patient experience, caregiver engagement and financial stewardship.

Her achievements as a top and influential leader in healthcare include leading her teams to achieve national certifications and top box outcomes in stroke, spine, and neurosciences and successfully brought to fruition dozens of programs and expansions in vital healthcare programs within surgical services, OB/GYN, ED, trauma, and neurosciences.

Ashby has extensively served our communities as well, including as an advisory board member for Utah Tech University Health Sciences, on the Southern Utah University Department of Nursing Advisory Board, and the DOVE Center for domestic violence and sexual assault.

Cloward said, “I am grateful and excited to be able to continue to work with Natalie in her important new role. St. George Regional and southwest Utah are in good hands with Natalie at the helm. Her positive energy, extremely smart and studied approach, and can-do leadership has helped lead our region into providing the highest quality of care and most robust offering of services in the history of healthcare in southern Utah. I’m thrilled for her to begin her new role.”

Ashby is from Washington, Utah, and has worked in nursing for 28 years, beginning her nursing career at Intermountain LDS Hospital. She and Travis, her husband, have three children and twin grandsons.