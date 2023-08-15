Intermountain Health Promotes Mitch Cloward

Mitch Cloward is moving on up.

Intermountain Health today officially announced Cloward as the new Desert Region president overseeing all operations for the healthcare system’s Southern Nevada and Southwest Utah markets.

Cloward brings 20 years of Intermountain leadership experience to this position. His first job in healthcare was working as a housekeeper in the intensive care unit of a large hospital, and his diverse background has given him broad and deep experience in insurance, physician practice management and hospital operations.

Most recently, Cloward served as Intermountain Health’s Market President – Desert South Utah and President of St. George Regional Hospital.

“I assure you I will continue to work extremely hard to make sure that everyone has the best access, affordability, and highest quality of care across our region – and continue to build upon the great work Intermountain is leading in our communities,” said Cloward, who began in his new role July 24. “I am profoundly grateful for the tremendous opportunity I have to continue my career at Intermountain in a new role as Desert Region president, and I’m excited for the innovation and growth in services we are able to bring to the populations we serve.”

Several community leaders share their thoughts on Cloward accepting this new role at Intermountain Health:

Cyndi Gilbert, St. George Regional Hospital Governing Board Chair, said: “Mitch’s leadership has forever changed for good the quality, access, and affordability of healthcare here in Southern Utah. I’m thrilled for his selection in this new important role, as we seek to improve and expand vitally needed, quality healthcare services beyond the Utah border. He’s fantastic to work with, and I’m excited to see what he will accomplish in his new role. I’m also glad he is still strongly connected to and working with southern Utah in ensuring the best healthcare for all of us.”

Evan Vickers, who serves as the Senate Majority Leader in the Utah Senate, said: “Mitch is the perfect person to lead the Desert Region forward through unprecedented changes and growth. He understands sound principles, and has the drive and the heart to bring about the best. He’s an exemplary leader and has a work ethic second to none. I appreciate Mitch’s service and am glad for his appointment as the Desert Region President.”

Rob Allen, president and CEO, Intermountain Health, said: “As his colleagues and our leadership team can attest, Mitch embodies our mission, our innovative spirit, and our commitment to caregivers and patients. With deep roots in the communities we serve and a mastery of strong healthcare operations, he is the right person to lead our Desert Region."

Cloward joined Intermountain Health in October 2002 as an operations director for Intermountain’s Medical Group. In 2006 he advanced to become hospital operations officer guiding surgical services, neurosciences, rehabilitation, and lab, and serving as on-site administrator of Dixie’s 400 East Campus. He became administrator for both campuses in 2017. Cloward has served in many community capacities, including trustee for Utah Tech University and board chair for the Dixie Applied Technology College. In 2015, the St. George Chamber of Commerce recognized Cloward with the “Innovator of the Year” award. He holds a Master’s in Healthcare Administration from Texas Woman’s University.

Cloward and his wife, Jennifer, are the parents of five children and the proud grandparents of Olive and Russell. Cloward loves spending time with family, mountain biking, trail running, mogul skiing, going off-roading in his Jeep, and spending time at Bear Lake.