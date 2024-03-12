Could the controversial switch to Daylight Savings Time get you into a car crash? According to Southern Utah police, it’s certainly possible.

On March 10, everyone in Utah lost an hour of sleep due to the scheduled switch to Daylight Savings Time, and many took to social media to voice their disdain for the policy. Even Utah Congressman Celeste Maloy is pushing for a permanent Daylight Savings Time.

Unfortunately, Daylight Savings Time has been a topic of debate that hasn’t seen much headway in recent years, and it can cause some issues for those making their morning commute.

While not confirmed, a traffic accident with injuries on Red Hills Parkway on the morning of March 12 may have been inadvertently caused by Daylight Savings Time.

In a Facebook livestream from the St. George Police Department, Public Information Officer Tiffany Mitchell warned the public of automatic lights blinding other drivers on Southern Utah’s roads during the dark morning hours of the day.

Officer Storm from the SGPD said in the broadcast that the crash on Red Hills Parkway may have been caused by automatic lights blinding the driver.

Most vehicles nowadays have automatic headlights equipped to guide drivers when the sensor detects low levels of light.

In the morning, it can cause some issues for drivers who have just gotten out of bed to find darkness outside.

Officer Mitchell recommends drivers take control of their lights and turn them off manually if the daylight is more than enough for driving. Also, don’t use your brights on city roadways as that can cause many problems as well.

If you’d like to see that livestream, click here to watch on the SGPD’s Facebook page.

5 Reasons America Should Drop Daylight Savings We love the extra hour of sunshine... but is it a bad idea to permanently keep daylight saving time? Gallery Credit: Stephanie Gull