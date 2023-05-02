It Will Be A Super Summer With Tuacahn’s Dazzling Lineup

I'm in no hurry for summer to arrive, with sweltering temperatures not that far off.

But the late spring/summer lineup at Tuacahn looks amazing.

Both Tarzan and Charlie And The Chocolate Factory begin in May with the preview for Charlie being Saturday, May 13, and the preview for Tarzan arriving May 20. The two will then alternate nights throughout the remainder of May and all of June and July. The full calendar is here.

Another play joins the fray in July: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. If you're not sure about Carole King, she's the amazing singer/songwriter who gave us such hits as You've Got A Friend, It's Too Late and Something in the Way She Moves. And if you need that air conditioning, Beautiful will be in the Hafen Indoor Theater.

The last two years the Hafen Indoor Theater has hosted two smash hits in Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story and The Million Dollar Quartet. Both those shows were loosely formatted plays that showcased incredible musicianship and singing.

Beautiful promises to deliver more of the same.

Charlie and Tarzan continue through July with Tuacahn's Hunchback of Notre Dame opening on July 21.

Those plays close in late October, but a couple of notable concerts (Night Ranger Oct. 26 and Styx Nov. 2-3) will take the stage, followed by Andy Grammer on Nov. 4.

Beyond that, White Christmas, Carpenters' Christmas and other big shows continue to grace the Tuacahn stage.

In fact, many people are already setting their calendars for Disney's Frozen in 2024, when the desert will be transformed into a winter wonderland.