It’s A Patriot Run Coming Up In St. George

Nothing says freedom like running loose in the wind. And you can do just that next week.

The Uncle Sam 4K race jumpstarts the City of St. George’s fun-filled 4th of July Celebration, July 4 at 6:30 a.m. in historic downtown St. George.

This race will begin and end at Historic Town Square and takes runners throughout downtown, kicking off a day filled with live music, a talent show, carnival rides, contests, inflatables and a patriotic parade.

“The Uncle Sam 4K is the perfect way to start Independence Day,” said Aaron Metler, the City of St. George’s Recreation Manager for Races and Special Events. “Beat the heat, bring your best patriotic costume and get the best spots for the parade — which starts right after the 4K. The race runs right on the parade route and is a fantastic, family friendly activity.”

Participants are invited to dress in patriotic garb and get into the spirit of the holiday. To register for the Uncle Sam 4K, go here. Right after the race, find a spot along Tabernacle Street for the annual 4th of July Parade. For a parade route, click here.

“Come out and have a memorable morning with the family and loved ones,” Metler added.

About St. George Races

St. George Races (SGR), a division within the Parks and Community Services Department of the City of St. George, hosts a variety of half marathons, 10K, 5K, kids runs, triathlons, bike events, relays and other special events throughout the City of St. George and Washington County. SGR offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities for area businesses and utilizes the efforts of hundreds of volunteers.