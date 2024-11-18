If there is any doubt that the holiday season is here, then the folks behind the Jubilee of Trees have something to say.

The Jubilee of Trees will celebrate 41 years of charity this year with their designer Christmas trees up for auction, and the public can help provide critical care at St. George Regional Hospital.

The Jubilee of Trees website states, “For 41 years, Jubilee of Trees has been the keystone philanthropic event in the St. George region making the pursuit of world-class care personal. Personal for you. Personal for our community. This beloved holiday event supports critical healthcare services. A great way to kick off the holiday season, Jubilee of Trees is open to the public, where individuals and families are invited to join in an open-house style holiday event celebrating the spirit of charitable giving.”

If you want to be really fancy, you can also attend the gala dinner and auction, which the website describes as a one-night opportunity to engage with one of the premier philanthropic events in St. George.

The website states, “Join us for an unforgettable evening supporting emerging health needs at St. George Regional Hospital. Funds raised from the Gala support lifesaving programs. This year we’re addressing access to expanded cancer services to ensure early detection, priority treatments, and survivorship support. Come and enjoy exclusive access to the festively decorated exhibit hall and the excitement of a live auction. Host a table and celebrate with friends, family, or colleagues while supporting a vital cause to benefit our community.”

The Jubilee of Trees runs from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23 at the Dixie Convention Center Exhibit Hall. Tickets cost $10 for adults, and $7 for kids 12 and under with the exception being kids 2 and under which get to enter for free.

As for the gala and dinner, tickets cost $250 a seat with 8 tickets reserving a full table.