Here Are Your Morning News Headlines for Monday, Nov. 2nd

>>Congressional Races in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Utah voters are choosing representatives for all four congressional districts today, with newly redrawn boundaries changing the political landscape. In the 3rd District, which covers Washington and Iron counties, Republican Congresswoman Celeste Maloy faces Democrat Kent Udell and four other candidates. Republican Blake Moore faces Democrat Peter Crosby and three additional challengers in the 2nd District, while Republican Mike Kennedy and Democrat Jonny Larsen headline the 4th District race. The newly configured 1st District features former Democratic Congressman Ben McAdams, Republican Riley Owen and two other candidates competing for an open seat.

>>State Constitutional Amendments

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Utah voters are weighing proposed changes to the state constitution, including Amendment A, which would eliminate the requirement to publish constitutional amendment notices in newspapers. Instead, the proposal would require notices to appear on government websites for 60 days. Voters are also deciding whether to retain several judges, including Utah Supreme Court Justice Jill Pohlman and six members of the Utah Court of Appeals.

>>Flooding Changes Voting Options in San Juan County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Recent flooding in southeastern Utah has prompted emergency changes to voting procedures for some San Juan County residents. Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson issued an order Monday allowing eligible voters affected by washed-out roads and flooding to cast ballots through an authorized electronic voting process. The temporary accommodation applies only to qualifying voters and remains in effect until polls close at 8 tonight.

>>Couple Rescued Below Gunlock Falls



GUNLOCK, Utah — A man and woman escaped injury Monday after their pickup became trapped in rushing water near Gunlock Falls. Washington County Search and Rescue officials say the couple climbed onto the roof of their Toyota Tacoma when water began filling the cab. Rescue teams stretched a rope system across the river and safely brought both occupants to shore.

>>Tyler Robinson Cites Trump in Request to Ban Courtroom Cameras



PROVO, Utah — Attorneys for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk, are renewing their request to prohibit cameras during court proceedings, citing public comments from President Donald Trump. The defense argues Trump's social media post ahead of an October 23 hearing demonstrates how televised proceedings and national attention could make selecting an impartial jury more difficult. Robinson's attorneys are requesting three years to prepare for trial, while prosecutors say the case should go before a jury in approximately 14 months.