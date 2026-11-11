Brian Head Resort Plans Day of Shred; No Open Date Set Yet

Brian Head Resort Still Waiting for Opening Day, But Skiers Can Hit the Snow This Weekend

Brian Head Resort is still waiting for the right conditions to open its slopes for the 2026-27 ski season, but that won't stop some skiers and snowboarders from getting their first taste of winter this weekend. The Iron County resort confirmed Tuesday that opening day remains postponed after another round of snowmaking failed to produce enough coverage on the lower mountain.

Challenges Facing Opening Day: Weather and Snowmaking

The resort originally planned to open Friday, November 6, potentially making it the first ski resort in Utah to welcome guests this season. That date was pushed back last week because of unusually warm temperatures, rain and insufficient snow coverage. A new opening date has not been announced. Despite receiving 21 inches of natural snowfall since October 14, much of that snow melted because of warm ground temperatures. Crews have been taking advantage of colder nights to make additional snow, but conditions still haven't cooperated enough to open the lifts.

Courtesy: Brian Head Resort Courtesy: Brian Head Resort

"We want to ski as much as anyone, but we're just not quite ready," the resort said in its November 10 Facebook update.

Investments in Snowmaking Technology for a Better Season

Brian Head invested nearly $1 million in snowmaking improvements over the summer, including a new pipeline on Navajo Mountain that allows crews to operate up to 24 snow guns simultaneously, compared with 18 previously.

Day of the Shred Returns Saturday

While regular skiing remains on hold, Brian Head is moving forward with its Day of the Shred preseason rail jam on Saturday, November 14. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Navajo Base and will feature hometown snowboarder Pat Fava, who is hosting the event for the second consecutive year. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with participants hitting the rail jam setup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Skiers and snowboarders will have opportunities to win prizes, including skis, a snowboard and YETI merchandise. Registration is free, although participants must sign a waiver. The event provides an opportunity to get on the snow even though the resort's regular lifts and trails aren't open.

More Than 60 Years of Skiing History

Brian Head Resort has been part of Southern Utah's winter recreation scene since the 1964-65 season. The resort officially debuted in January 1965, beginning with a chairlift, a T-bar lift and basic facilities. During its first season, local organizers even offered Iron County youngsters a four-week ski training program for just $6 a month. The resort's development helped transform the surrounding mountain community. The town of Brian Head was incorporated in March 1975, a decade after skiing began.

Not the First Delayed Season

Today, Brian Head has Utah's highest ski resort base elevation at approximately 9,600 feet and attracts visitors from Cedar City, St. George, Las Vegas and Southern California. Its high elevation has frequently allowed it to open earlier than other Utah resorts. In November 2024, Brian Head opened on November 8, the second-earliest opening in its history. Last season also experienced a delayed start. The resort originally targeted November 7 but didn't open until November 21.

What About This Season?

Resort officials say they're evaluating snow conditions daily and will announce an opening date once enough snow has accumulated. Guests who purchased tickets for the postponed opening weekend have automatically received resort credit for the full purchase amount. Refunds are also available through guest services.

Updates are available at brianhead.com, including current conditions, webcams and opening announcements.